2024 Lions Cultus Lake Fishing Derby – June 15

Cultus Lake – The 2024 Lions Cultus Lake Fishing Derby is June 15 from Dusk to 2PM. (Main Beach)

This is a Family Fishing Weekend with No Fishing License Required!

No registration tickets are required to fish at Cultus Lake on Father’s Day Weekend.

You are welcome to fish on Father’s Day weekend at no cost.

However, if you wish to enter the Lions Derby contest and be eligible to win any of the cash and draw prizes, you will have to register for a ticket. Tickets can be purchased at Fred’s Custom Tackle in Chilliwack and Abbotsford prior to June 15. On Derby Day they will be available at Main Beach, Cultus Lake at 5AM.

Parking is free in Lot A before 9AM arrival.

Pikeminnow (Northern Pikeminnow) prey on juvenile Cultus Lake Sockeye salmon. Smallmouth Bass is an illegally introduced invasive species.

This derby will aid the recovery of the Cultus Lake Sockeye salmon population by modifying factors affecting their survival in freshwater.

