2024 Canada Cup International Softball Championship Schedule

Surrey – The 2024 Canada Cup Women’s International Softball Championship – which showcases some of the top female athletes from all-across Canada and the world – gets underway Monday, July 1st at Softball City in Surrey.
Canada begins its tournament with a busy opening day, with tough tests against New Zealand (1PM) and Mexico (6PM) at Softball City. On Tuesday, July 2nd the Canadians will take to the field for a game against the Philippines (6PM). Canada moves on to face Israel at 6PM on Wednesday, July 3rd before a final pool game against Hong Kong on Thursday, July 4th at 6PM in a clash of two international powerhouses.
There will be several other high-profile games highlighting this year’s schedule including Greece trying to upset Australia on Monday, July 1st at 6:00PM and an epic showdown between TC Colorado and Chinese Taipei under the lights on Tuesday, July 2nd at 8:30PM.
The tournament showcases some of the top female athletes from all-across Canada and the world as well as more than 1,500 athletes at the national and club level. The event includes four other divisions: Futures Select (U19), Futures Gold (U19), Showcase Select (17U) and Showcase Gold (17U).
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.CanadaCup.com
FULL SCHEDULE:
Monday, July 1st:
Hong Kong vs Israel – 10:30AM
Canada vs New Zealand – 1:00PM
TC Colorado vs Saskatchewan 222s – 3:30PM
Mexico vs Canada – 6:00PM
Australia vs Greece – 6:00PM
Czechia vs Chinese Taipei – 8:30PM
New Zealand vs Philippines – 8:30PM
Tuesday, July 2nd:
Mexico vs New Zealand – 10:30AM
Philippines vs Hong Kong – 1:00PM
Saskatchewan 222s vs Chinese Taipei – 1:00PM
TC Colorado vs Australia – 3:30PM
Greece vs Czechia – 3:30PM
Canada vs Philippines – 6:00PM
Israel vs Mexico – 6:00PM
Chinese Taipei vs TC Colorado – 8:30PM
Saskatchewan 222s vs Czechia – 8:30PM
Wednesday, July 3rd:
Saskatchewan 222s vs Greece – 10:30AM
Philippines vs Israel – 10:30AM
Czechia vs Australia – 1:00PM
New Zealand vs Hong Kong – 1:00PM
Israel vs Canada – 6:30PM
Greece vs TC Colorado – 6:30PM
Hong Kong vs Mexico – 9:00PM
Chinese Taipei vs Australia – 9:00PM
Thursday, July 4th:
Mexico vs Philippines – 1:00PM
Australia vs Saskatchewan 222s – 3:30PM
Israel vs New Zealand – 3:30PM
Hong Kong vs Canada – 6:00PM
Greece vs Chinese Taipei – 6:00PM
Czechia vs TC Colorado – 8:30PM
July 5th, 6th, 7th: Playoffs
Gold Medal Final: Sunday, July 7th – 6:00PM
