2024 Canada Cup International Softball Championship Schedule

Surrey – The 2024 Canada Cup Women’s International Softball Championship – which showcases some of the top female athletes from all-across Canada and the world – gets underway Monday, July 1st at Softball City in Surrey.



Canada begins its tournament with a busy opening day, with tough tests against New Zealand (1PM) and Mexico (6PM) at Softball City. On Tuesday, July 2nd the Canadians will take to the field for a game against the Philippines (6PM). Canada moves on to face Israel at 6PM on Wednesday, July 3rd before a final pool game against Hong Kong on Thursday, July 4th at 6PM in a clash of two international powerhouses.



There will be several other high-profile games highlighting this year’s schedule including Greece trying to upset Australia on Monday, July 1st at 6:00PM and an epic showdown between TC Colorado and Chinese Taipei under the lights on Tuesday, July 2nd at 8:30PM.



The tournament showcases some of the top female athletes from all-across Canada and the world as well as more than 1,500 athletes at the national and club level. The event includes four other divisions: Futures Select (U19), Futures Gold (U19), Showcase Select (17U) and Showcase Gold (17U).



For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.CanadaCup.com

2024 Softball City – Canada Cup



FULL SCHEDULE:



Monday, July 1st:



Hong Kong vs Israel – 10:30AM

Canada vs New Zealand – 1:00PM

TC Colorado vs Saskatchewan 222s – 3:30PM

Mexico vs Canada – 6:00PM

Australia vs Greece – 6:00PM

Czechia vs Chinese Taipei – 8:30PM

New Zealand vs Philippines – 8:30PM



Tuesday, July 2nd:



Mexico vs New Zealand – 10:30AM

Philippines vs Hong Kong – 1:00PM

Saskatchewan 222s vs Chinese Taipei – 1:00PM

TC Colorado vs Australia – 3:30PM

Greece vs Czechia – 3:30PM

Canada vs Philippines – 6:00PM

Israel vs Mexico – 6:00PM

Chinese Taipei vs TC Colorado – 8:30PM

Saskatchewan 222s vs Czechia – 8:30PM



Wednesday, July 3rd:



Saskatchewan 222s vs Greece – 10:30AM

Philippines vs Israel – 10:30AM

Czechia vs Australia – 1:00PM

New Zealand vs Hong Kong – 1:00PM

Israel vs Canada – 6:30PM

Greece vs TC Colorado – 6:30PM

Hong Kong vs Mexico – 9:00PM

Chinese Taipei vs Australia – 9:00PM



Thursday, July 4th:



Mexico vs Philippines – 1:00PM

Australia vs Saskatchewan 222s – 3:30PM

Israel vs New Zealand – 3:30PM

Hong Kong vs Canada – 6:00PM

Greece vs Chinese Taipei – 6:00PM

Czechia vs TC Colorado – 8:30PM



July 5th, 6th, 7th: Playoffs



Gold Medal Final: Sunday, July 7th – 6:00PM

