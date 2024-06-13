UPDATE – Tydel Foods Open Second Location – Thunderbird Lane in District 1881

Chilliwack – UPDATE JUNE 13 – The grand opening of the second location for Tydel Foods is Thursday June 13. NOTE: the original location on Patten Avenue is still open.

Business hours:

Open Weds thru Sun Noon – 7pm

Closed Mon & Tues

AT 104-45922 THUNDERBIRD LANE IN DISTRICT 1881 (by Fortitude Wine Bar)

FEBRUARY 2024 ORIGINAL STORY – Tydel Foods is almost a victim of their own success. (They maintain affordable food prices for anyone facing food insecurity. From youth to seniors. No one is turned away.)

This situation is a good thing.

As owner Brigida Maddalena Crosbie stated on social media:

A New Chapter in District 1881!

We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve just signed the papers to open our 2nd shop in Chilliwack, it is located in the heart of District 1881.

This will be strictly meat and the Asian line, no baked goods. That will stay at the original location across from Locks Pharmacy.

An actual grand opening date will be announced shortly.

As always, our commitment to putting people over profit remains steadfast and this shop will continue to serve our community with the same low prices.

With the support of our community, we’re expanding our reach to serve you better.

From our humble beginnings in a fifth wheel to embracing a townhouse in District 1881, this journey embodies our dedication to growth while staying rooted in our values. ( Needless to say our 5th wheel is now up for sale )

District 1881 has a lot of foot traffic.

There are occasions when our shop experiences overwhelming foot traffic, making it difficult for everyone to access our products and services.

This is precisely why the addition of a second shop is crucial—it will help distribute the customer load more evenly, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a seamless shopping experience.

By opening another location, we aim to alleviate congestion and better serve our valued customers, no matter the time or day.