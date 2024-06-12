Upgrades to Cedar Valley Connector Between Highways 7 and 11

Mission – (BC Transportation and Infrastructure) Highway 7 and Highway 11 are vital routes that connect people and businesses in Mission and throughout the Fraser Valley.

Planned intersection improvements at Cedar Valley Connector will make it safer and easier for people to move through the intersection. These intersection upgrades follow Phase 1 improvements completed in the west quadrant of the intersection in 2018.

The project supports the City of Mission’s Master Transportation Plan in addressing intersection safety and highway capacity.

Safety improvements include:

Adding a second dedicated northbound turn lane on Highway 11 to add more lane capacity to left turns from Highway 11 to Highway 7 westbound

Increasing the lane capacity of the Highway 7 westbound left turn lane

Modifying intersection traffic islands to improve the turning radius for trucks and vehicles

Relocating and installing new road signs to guide drivers into lane assignments

Updating roadway drainage to accommodate the new lane configurations

Upgrading lighting and traffic signalling to support operation changes and the addition of the dual left-turn bay

2024 Highway 7 and 11 Cedar Valley Connector