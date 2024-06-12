The Michael Jackson HIStory Show – Tribute at Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Wednesday June 26 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Renowned international tribute concert The Michael Jackson HIStory Show is set to grace the shores of Canada this Summer with a 31-stop tour across the country.

That includes the Chilliwack Cultural Centre HUB Theatre on Wednesday June 26.

Touring worldwide since 2011, including three previous tours of Canada in 2014, 2017 and 2019, the show returns for the first time in five years with fresh, updated production, new dancers and a new lead performer in the role of ‘MJ’ – Garth Field.

The production’s former lead star, Dantanio, who performed with the show between 2018 and 2022, decided to retire from international touring after the 2022 season came to a close, with his final performance in New Zealand that year.

This presented Producer and Director Johnny Van Grinsven with the challenge of recasting one of the most prolific music icons.

After conducting auditions across seven countries and considering thousands of MJ impersonators, Van Grinsven selected South African triple threat performer Garth Field as the standout candidate to undertake the monumental role. Field’s extensive training in diverse dance forms such as hip hop and tap, coupled with a background in jazz music, his profound admiration for Michael Jackson, and experience performing as ‘MJ’ in Spain for the past five years, made him an obvious choice.

Limited tickets are still available for purchase – to book, or for more information, visit www.mjhistoryshow.com

The Michael Jackson HIStory Show

Website: mjhistoryshow.com

Facebook: michael jackson history show

Instagram: mjhistoryshow