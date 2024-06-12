Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – June 12

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

FIELD, Kenneth

Age: 42

Height: 6’0” ft

Weight: 210lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation

Warrant in effect: June 11, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

WALTERS, Trevor

Age: 32

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 161lbs

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Dangerous Operation of Conveyance and Driving While Prohibited x2

Warrant in effect: June 11, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack