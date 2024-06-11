CVAA Chilliwack Visual Artists “Anything Goes” Show and Sale – July 10 to August 10

Chilliwack – The CVAA and O’Connor Group Art Gallery present ANYTHING GOES, A CVAA Group Show & Sale, July 10 to August 10 . 2024

Reception is Saturday . July 13 . 2024 . 1-3PM.

This exhibition will present a wide variety of techniques, disciplines and images produced by this diverse group of artists. Expect to see a wide assortment of creative works including drawings, prints, photography, sculpture, and ceramics. This is an exhibition without any guide lines or key words defining it’s content it is an “Anything Goes” presentation.