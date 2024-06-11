Skip to content

CVAA Chilliwack Visual Artists “Anything Goes” Show and Sale – July 10 to August 10

Home
Arts and Entertainment
CVAA Chilliwack Visual Artists “Anything Goes” Show and Sale – July 10 to August 10

Chilliwack – The CVAA and O’Connor Group Art Gallery present ANYTHING GOES, A CVAA Group Show & Sale, July 10 to August 10 . 2024

Reception is Saturday . July 13 . 2024 . 1-3PM.

This exhibition will present a wide variety of techniques, disciplines and images produced by this diverse group of artists. Expect to see a wide assortment of creative works including drawings, prints, photography, sculpture, and ceramics. This is an exhibition without any guide lines or key words defining it’s content it is an “Anything Goes” presentation.

Jeanette Heathman

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts