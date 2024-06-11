Chilliwack Basketball Club Stars of the Weekend at Primetime Sports Battle of the Border Tournament

Chilliwack (Kyle Graves) – Chilliwack Basketball Club teams competed in the Primetime Sports Battle of the Border Tournament over the weekend (June 7-9). This was played throughout the Lower Mainland. Chilliwack teams played in Surrey, Coquitlam, Langley and Vancouver. 5 teams and over 60 players participated in the tournament.

3 Stars of the Weekend!

U12 Boys Team: Sam Reid

Sam is one of our most dedicated and passionate players in our program. His love and desire to improve is contagious and his development was shown as he helped lead the U12 team to a 3 – 1 record this weekend

U10 Boys: Brixton Logan

Brixton is in his first year of club basketball and has been a strong player so far this season for our young U10 boys. This weekend he took another step in his development by being aggressive and leading the team in scoring in one of the games.

U15 Boys: Landon Pomeranz

Landon has been with us for a year now, and has grown into one of our Allstars on the team. This past weekend he went 5 – 6 from 3pt line and scored 29pts in the 2nd half in the U15 Gold Division

Congrats to these 3 boys on being named Stars of the Weekend.