CCS Chilliwack Community Services Open House of New Paramount Project – June 25

Chilliwack – While construction continues on the breezeway and the historic sign reno, Chilliwack Community Services is holding an open house at the new Paramount Project.

Check out the new space and programs and get a guilded tour.

Tuesday June 25 from 11 AM to 3PM on Yale Road across from District 1881.

From FVN March 19, 2024:

Eight years in the making and it’s now a reality.

“We need to make sure Chilliwack stays a place where young people can put down roots and seniors on fixed incomes can live comfortably,” said Premier David Eby. “That’s why our government is supporting unique housing solutions like the Paramount. This affordable intergenerational housing complex for young adults who were formerly youth in care and seniors is the first of its kind in British Columbia and will provide residents with community, support and belonging.”

The Paramount is six-storey building at 46187 Yale Rd. and will be available to adults between the ages of 19 and 25, and seniors with low to moderate incomes. Priority will be given to young adults who were formerly in care.

The project follows an increasingly popular housing trend in North America, which is new to Chilliwack. The Paramount connects young adults leaving the child welfare system with seniors in the community. This project will help grow an informal network of support between generations and address an established need for community and connections. The Chilliwack Community Service Society is exploring community gathering and mentorship opportunities between young adults and senior residents.

Kudos were giving to then CCS Chilliwack Community Services Executive Director Dianne Janzen, who was instrumental in getting the project off the ground and through major hurdles. That included merging housing with the foiur CCS offices and adding a retail component to the Yale Road side of the building.

No, the old Paramount Theatre sign could not be restored but a replica will be by the main entrance to pay homage to the history of the site.