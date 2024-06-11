BREAKING – Canada Border Services Strike Averted – Tentative Agreement for 9000 Workers

Ottawa – No strike issues to worry about when you cross the border this summer.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) have reached a tentative agreement for more than 9,000 workers at CBSA, avoiding potential job action at Canada’s borders.

“Our bargaining team has been working around the clock to secure the best contract for our members, and this tentative agreement is a testament to their incredible hard work and dedication,” said Sharon DeSousa, PSAC National President.” This is a well-deserved victory for our members at CBSA who safeguard our nation’s borders and ensure the safety and security of all Canadians.”

Full details of the tentative agreement will be announced once the ratification kit is available for members Thursday, June 13.

“I’m proud of the solidarity our members have shown over that past two years of negotiations,” said Mark Weber, CIU National President. “Our bargaining team couldn’t have won this agreement without the strength and support shown by thousands of members across the country who took action to support our bargaining team.