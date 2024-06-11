Brad Rihela Returns to Chilliwack Chiefs Coaching Staff

Chilliwack – Welcome Home.

The Chilliwack Chiefs announced the return of Brad Rihela.

Brad first joined the Chiefs in the 2018/19 season as an Assistant Coach and Director of Player Development, he eventually moved into the role of Assistant GM and Associate Coach over his 5 seasons with the team. Ahead of the 2023/24 season, Rihela accepted a position with the Lloydminster Bobcats of the AJHL, where he was their Head Coach for a season.

“We’re excited to add Brad back on to our staff. He’s one of the good guys in the game, he adds to our organization in so many beneficial ways. His values align with what our culture is all about around here” said Head Coach and GM Brian Maloney.

Returning to Chilliwack, Brad will take on the Associate Coaching position and Director of Hockey Development. He will oversee all camps and programs for the Chiefs and the community.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back working for the Chilliwack Chiefs. This organization has been home for my family and I since the 2018 season.” said Rihela. “I want to thank ownership and management for this opportunity and look forward to seeing all of our great fans again soon!”

“We are excited to get the season going with Brad along our side.” said Maloney.