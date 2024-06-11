Skip to content

CANCELLED – Abbotsford Falcons Football First Ever Fun Fair Fundraiser – June 22

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Falcons Football Association have cancelled their first ever Fun Fair on Saturday June 22.

No reason was posted to social media late Tuesday evening June 11.

Go to the Falcons Social media for more information.

