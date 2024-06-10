Yes Those Are Train Whistles Blowing in Chilliwack and Yes, They Are Once Again Allowed

Chilliwack (From the City of Chilliwack/CN) CN Rail has informed the City of Chilliwack that, by order from Transport Canada, effective immediately, they have re-instituted train whistling throughout our region in response to a recent fatality on the tracks.

The City of Chilliwack has invested in significant upgrades to local rail crossings to reduce the need for train whistles in our community, and runs regular rail safety educational campaigns. Whistle cessation has been in place at the City’s road crossings between Prest Road to Evans Road since 1984. The City is encouraging CN Rail to increase their investment in more secure, protective fencing to make it more difficult for people to access tracks at known trespass locations. We remind all residents to never walk or play on or near the train tracks and to use caution walking, wheeling or cycling at designated road-rail crossings. For rail safety tips, please visit chilliwack.com/RailSafety.

Concerns or Complaints: If you have concerns, please contact CN Rail directly at their public inquiry line: 1-888-888-5909 or contact@cn.ca.