Hope – Hope Fire Department responded to a brush fire that came very close to an outbuilding of Fraser Canyon Hospital Sunday evening.

In total 9 fire firefighters attended and were able to quickly knock down the fire.

The cause remains unknown and is under investigation by RCMP.

This fire demonstrates the risk a brush fire presents to nearby structures and why District of Hope FireSmart is so important.

This was the 8th call that Hope Fire have answered since Friday.