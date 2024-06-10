Harrison Mayor Ed Wood Resigns

Harrison – In a short and blunt message on the Harrison Hot Springs Village website:

Message from Mayor Wood: Please accept this as my official notice of resignation effective end of Monday June 10. I personally would like to thank both the Corporate Officer and the Chief Financial Officer for their professionalism during our time together, they have demonstrated integrity, respect, and accountability of which I hold strong to. To the members of the public, it has been an honour to be your Mayor.

Wood’s tenure has been rocky from the start will plenty of public infighting that spilled into social media.

A by-election is expected t be called soon.

More to come.