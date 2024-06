Vancouver – Don’t Bring Spam or a Dead Parrot.Montry Python’s Eric Idle in Vancouver, September 14 at the Vogue Theatre.

It’s the “Always Look at the Bright Side of Life, Live” tour.

Artist Presale: Tuesday, June 11 @ 10am – Wednesday, June 12 @ 10pm Local, Password: NUDGE

Public On Sale: Friday, June 14 @ 10am Local

VIP packages available at all shows

Web Info is here (watch for that rabbit).

Now go and change your armor, Sir Robin.