Chiefs Alimni Jason Krog Joins Canucks Organization as Skills and Skating Coach in both Vancouver and Abbotsford

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced Monday that Jason Krog has joined the Canucks Organization as a Skills and Skating Coach and will work in both Vancouver and Abbotsford.

From Wikipedia –

A native of British Columbia, Krog began his junior career in the BCJHL with the Chilliwack Chiefs. He played with the Chiefs for three seasons, culminating in a 128-point season in 1994–95. The following season, he began a four-year tenure with the University of New Hampshire, notching 238 points (94 goals, 144 assists) in 152 games from 1995 to 1999. In 1998–99, Krog was awarded the Hobey Baker Award as the top collegiate hockey player.

Undrafted, he was signed as a free agent by the New York Islanders on May 14, 1999. For three seasons, Krog mostly played in the American Hockey League with the Islanders’ minor league affiliates. In 2001–02, Krog finished second in team scoring on the Bridgeport Sound Tigers despite only playing in 64 games. In the playoffs, he accumulated 23 points in 20 games, helping Bridgeport to the Calder Cup Finals where they were defeated by the Chicago Wolves.

The following off-season, on July 17, 2002, he was signed by the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim as a free agent. As a Duck he played 67 games in 2002–03 and posted career highs of 10 goals, 15 assists and 25 points. In the playoffs, Krog played in 21 games as the Mighty Ducks made their way to the finals against the eventual Stanley Cup winners, the New Jersey Devils.