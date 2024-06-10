Agassiz RCMP Investigating Fatal ATV Accident on a Harrison Forest Service Road

Agassiz – Agassiz RCMP is investigating following a fatal ATV collision on East Harrison Forestry Service Road on the evening of June 4.

Around 10:40 that night, Agassiz RCMP responded to a report of an ATV collision at the 4-kilometer mark of East Harrison Forestry Service Road, Agassiz. Police officers attended the scene and located two men down an embankment with significant injuries.

Combined efforts of Agassiz RCMP, B.C. Emergency Health Services, Search and Rescue, and Agassiz Fire Department were crucial in navigating the steep terrain to access the collision site. One male, in his mid 30’s was declared deceased at the scene and the other male, in late 20’s was transported to hospital.

Agassiz RCMP is in the evidence-gathering phase of the investigation so no additional information is available at this time.