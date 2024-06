Mission – Mission RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Mark Browne, who was reported missing on June 7.

Mark Browne was last seen on May 27.

Description of Mark Browne:

Caucasian male

42 years

5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

181 lbs (82 kg)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

He was last seen wearing:

Red pyjama shirt

Blue or black pants

Grey Canucks hoody

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mark Browne is urged to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

File # 2024-6484