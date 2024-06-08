Fire Chiefs Association of BC Honour Retired Hope Chief Tom DeSorcy

Hope/Kamloops – He went from Broadcaster to Fire Chief.

This past week at the annual FCABC Fire Chiefs Association of BC Conference in Kamloops, Retired Hope Chief Tom DeSorcy was honoured with a life membership.

From Facebook: Thanks to the Fire Chiefs’ Association of BC the Hope Fire Department and the countless men and women of this province who gather annually to learn, share and support. The #firefamily is very strong. See you next year in Penticton.

DeSorcy was training to be a firefighter while working morning radio in Hope at the now defunct CKGO and then Radio Max.