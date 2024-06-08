Assault of an inmate at Matsqui Institution

Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) – On Tuesday June 4, 2024, an inmate was the victim of an assault at Matsqui Institution, a medium security federal institution.

The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.

The Abbotsford Police Department and the institution are presently investigating the incident.

The assailant has been identified and, according to the CSC release, the appropriate actions have been taken.

No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.