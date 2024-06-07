ON HOLD – Strike Action by PSAC Members at Border Entry Points – Mediation in Process

Ottawa – From the PSAC release on Friday May 24: More than 9,000 members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada working for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have secured an overwhelming strike mandate which could lead to significant disruptions to the flow of goods, services and people at Canadian ports of entry a as the busy summer season approaches.

Members voted 96% in favour of taking job action during strike votes held April 10 to May 23, 2024.

“Taking job action is always a last resort, but this strong strike mandate underscores that our members are prepared do what it takes to secure a fair contract,” said Chris Aylward, PSAC National President. “Unless they want a repeat of 2021, Treasury Board and CBSA must be prepared to come to the table with a fair offer that addresses our key issues.”

There may be positive news on the horizon as both sides are talking.

In a PSAC release 1PM PT Friday June 7, 2024, just as 72 hour strike notice was coming to an end and job action was near, was a terse line sent to media:

URGENT UPDATE: All strike action by 9,000 CBSA personnel is on hold as mediation will continue until Wednesday (June12). Picket lines will not be in place until further notice. Stand by for further details.