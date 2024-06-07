June 5 Inmate Assault at Kent Institution

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – On Wednesday,June 5, 2024, an inmate was the victim of an assault at Kent Institution.

The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.

The Agassiz detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the institution are presently investigating the incident.

The assailants have been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken.

No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.

The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures.