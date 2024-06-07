2024 Village Classic Car Show – Sunday June 23

Chilliwack – The annual ritual of when the classics take over the streets of Chiliwack.

The 2024 Village Classic Car Show in Downtown Chilliwack on Sunday June 23rd from 10am to 3PM.

Local business sponsor Stone’s Speed Shop will be having their T-shirts for sale again this year, but make sure you stop by early to get one, they sell out pretty quickly.

There’s plenty of brew pubs, shops & restaurants open for service! The Downtown Chilliwack Community Market is happening on Mill Street! Live Bands! Kids’ Fun Centre at Main Street Church! AND plenty of food trucks.

P. S. Don’t miss the B.C. Delorean Movie Car Experience. British Columbia DeLorean Time Machine + Other Movie Cars