“It’s Unbelievable!”: Chilliwack Resident Wins $1-Million Lotto 6/49 Prize

Chilliwack/Vancouver – Leila Quadri knew that the jolt of energy she received the moment she realized she won $1 million from the June 1, 2024 Lotto 6/49 draw was not related to her morning coffee.

“I just had finished my cup and decided to check my lottery tickets,” recalled Quadri. “I checked the website and knew I won, but to double check I scanned [my ticket] through the BCLC Lotto! App.”

The Chilliwack resident’s daughter was with her when she learned she won. “She was just shocked and quiet at first. I was running back and forth around the house with excitement.”

While Quadri is taking time to decide what’s next, she plans to celebrate with her family.

On how it feels to win?

“It’s unbelievable! It means a great retirement and good security.”

Quadri purchased the winning ticket from a lottery kiosk at Cottonwood Centre in Chilliwack.

So far in 2024, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $48 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.