Basement Fire on Young Road – Chilliwack Fire Investigating

Chilliwack – Early Thursday morning (June 6 @ 2:30AM) Chilliwack was dispatched to a report of smoke observed coming from a home in the 9800 block of Young Rd. Approximately 25 Firefighters from Halls 1, 2, 4 and 6 responded to the scene and upon arrival discovered grey smoke coming from the chimney and eaves of a single family detached home.

Crews quickly secured a water supply, entered the home and located a small fire in a room in the basement of the home.

Due to the quick actions of crews, the fire did not extend into the walls or basement ceiling of the home and was confined to the contents of the room.

No one was hurt.

This fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department officials and the RCMP. Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.chilliwackcrimestoppers.ca