AbbyPD Search for Missing 65 Year Old Man Rowing on Sumas River near McDonald Park

Abbotsford – On Wednesday evening (June 5, 2024,@ 6:30PM) Abbotsford Police Department responded to a reported missing rower last seen paddling in the Sumas River area along the 39000 block of Quadling Rd. (McDonald Park / No 3. Rd area).

Upon receiving the report, responding officers and a range of activated resources conducted an extensive search of the area.

The missing 65-year-old male rower was not located upon initial attendance despite assistance from RCMP’s Air 1 Police Helicopter, attending Search and Rescue personnel, Abby Fire Rescue Services, EHS, and a deployed boat to assist with the search yesterday evening.

The search is ongoing, and we are consulting with the RCMP’s dive team to determine whether their services may be utilized in conjunction with the other efforts of the search.

AbbyPD File: 24-22945