2024 Selxwi:chel Arts and Culture Day Abbotsford – June 9 – Heritage Abbotsford (INTERVIEW)

Abbotsford – In recognition of National Indigenous History Month, Selxwí:chel Arts & Culture Events along with Heritage Abbotsford Society is honoured to present Selxwí:chel Arts & Culture Day 2024 (Formerly Aboriginal Arts & Culture Day), an opportunity for the community to come and learn about Indigenous arts, culture, history and traditions.

This free family event will be held Sunday June 9, 2024 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at 2313 Ware Street, Abbotsford.

Attendees will have the rare and unique opportunity to watch Indigenous artists create their work on site and purchase directly from the artist along with storytellers, a children’s play area and more!

Public parking is available at Abbotsford Middle School and Godson Elementary.

