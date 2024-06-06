2024 Canada Day in Harrison – Again, No Fireworks

Harrison – Join Tourism Harrison for Canada Day Celebrations in Harrison Hot Springs.

Canada Day activities will take place in the heart of Harrison Hot Springs, and on the ancient Village of Qwólts, as part of Celebrating Diversity, it is recommend all attendees reflect and learn and visit Qwólts Park to learn more about Sts’ailes and the ancient Village of Qwólts .

With fire restrictions in place, like 2023, there won’t be fireworks.

July 1, 2024:

8:30 AM – 10:30 AM Pancake Breakfast

10:00 AM- 10:30 AM Pet Parade Registration

10:30 AM Pet Parade Departs

12:00 PM Opening Ceremonies

1:00 PM – 3:45 PM Entertainment

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Children’s Activities

5:00 PM -6:00 PM Parade

7:00 PM – 10:00 PM Rockwell

9:30 PM – 10:00 HYC Memorial Light Parade through the streets.

Facebook info is here.