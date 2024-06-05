Win a Brand-New Chevy Trax and Support Abbotsford Hospice

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Hospice & Grief Support Society have an exciting opportunity to support AHGSS and have a chance to win a 2024 brand-new Chevy Trax!

Since 1985 our hospice has been committed to providing exceptional care and support to our community during challenging times. Your generous support has been invaluable in helping us continue our mission, and now, we have a fantastic way for you to contribute and potentially drive away in a stylish new vehicle.

Introducing the Chevy Trax Raffle – Gaming Event Licence #151249:

Grand Prize: A brand-new 2024 Chevy Trax IRS

Price: $100 per ticket, $250 for 3 tickets

Draw Date & Time: 3pm on Sunday August 18th, 2024 at our Horsepower for Hospice Cruise-in Event

By purchasing a raffle ticket, not only do you get a chance to win this amazing car, but you also help us provide essential services and support to those in need. Every ticket sold directly benefits our hospice programs, ensuring that we can continue to offer compassionate care and make a positive impact in our community.