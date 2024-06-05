UPDATE – Fatal Train Incident on Eagle Landing Parkway

Chilliwack -Around 8:20AM Wednesday June 5, 2024 the Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train near Eagle Landing Parkway.

This is the CN Rail line.

Upon arrival, Chilliwack RCMP officers located a deceased male in the area that had suffered injuries consistent with being struck by a train.

The male has been identified and his identity will not be released at this time as police make efforts to notify the family.

The BC Coroners Service is working with the Chilliwack RCMP to determine what lead to this incident.

The roadway and train crossing will be closed for an unknown period of time while police conduct the investigation.