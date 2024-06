Abbotsford – 35 years ago, many country fans were introduced to Clint Black and the song “Killin’ Time”.

Invictus Entertainment Group presents Clint Black – THE 35TH ANNIVERSARY OF KILLIN’ TIME TOUR – Thursday June13 at the Abbotsford Centre.

The opening act is Carolyn Dawn Johnson.

The link for tickets is here.

Doors Open: 6:00 PM

Show Starts: 7:00 PM