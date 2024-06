CHilliwack – While the May BBQ was a rain out, that should not be the case for the next in the Chilliwack Metis Association BBQ’s.

It’s Saturday June 22 at Metis House on the Vedder Road Sto:lo grounds in Sardis.

You are asked to RSVP so they know how many bison burgers to could up !

This is a family event with jiggers, song, dance and fellowship.