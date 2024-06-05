BC College of Nurses and Midwives Reprimand Mission Nurse

Vancouver/Mission – Thew BC College of Nurses and Midwives have reprimanded a Mission Nurse for her lack of knowledge and other infractions.

From their release Monday June 3: A panel of the Inquiry Committee approved a Consent Agreement between BCCNM and Simaranjot Kaur of Mission to address practice issues that occurred between April 29 and June 28, 2023, related to a lack of knowledge regarding patient assessment and vital signs, signs and symptoms of the deteriorating patient, medications, medication administration, skin care, time management, and documentation.

The registrant has voluntarily agreed to terms equivalent to limits and conditions on their practice, including:

Successful completion of remedial education in health and physical assessment, diabetes and insulin management, medication administration, clinical decision-making, documentation, and communication prior to their return to work; Participation in a robust orientation; A limit prohibiting them from being the sole regulated health professional on duty, providing regulatory oversight to student nurses or orienting new staff members to the work environment, working for more than one employer, and working on more than one nursing unit, for a period of six months; Direct/Indirect supervision of their nursing practice for a minimum of 14 weeks; and Developing a learning plan.

The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public.