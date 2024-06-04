Strike by more than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency Workers Could Start Friday

Ottawa (from PSAC/CBSA Statement) – The clock is ticking to avoid a nationwide strike at Canada’s borders by more than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) employees. Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) will begin job action across the country starting June 7 at 4PM ET (1PM PT) if an agreement is not reached at the table with CBSA and Treasury Board this week.

“We still hope to avoid strike action and potential disruptions for travellers and commercial traffic at Canada’s borders,” said Sharon DeSousa, PSAC National President. “But we’ve set a deadline for Trudeau’s Liberal government to get to work on a fair contract for workers.”

PSAC members in the FB bargaining group have been without a contract for over two years. Key issues in this round of bargaining include fair wages that are aligned with other law enforcement agencies across the country, flexible telework and remote work options, equitable retirement benefits for CBSA law enforcement personnel and stronger workplace protections.

Job action by CBSA personnel in 2021 nearly brought commercial cross-border traffic to a standstill, causing major delays at airports and borders across the country and a marathon 36-hour bargaining session to reach an agreement.

“Our members have overwhelmingly told us they are prepared to fight for fair wages, equitable retirement and to make CBSA a better place to work,” said Mark Weber, CIU National President. “It’s time for the government to step up for CBSA employees.”

The two sides remain been in negotiations this week with the assistance of a mediator in a last-ditch effort to reach an agreement.