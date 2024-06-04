Province Announcing New Accessible School Playgrounds Including Abbotsford and Boston Bar

Victoria/Abbotsford – Extra provincial playground funding for the seventh year means more fun for students and families in modern and safe playgrounds.

This includes John Maclure Community, Abbotsford (SD 34) and Boston Bar Elementary/Secondary, Fraser-Cascade (SD 78).

“Playgrounds enhance our kids’ well-being,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “These are spaces where children can truly be themselves, where they express their joy, and learn valuable social skills. Our government is thrilled to ensure communities throughout the province gain better access to modern playgrounds for everyone’s benefit.”

In 2024, the Province is providing funding for 26 more playgrounds in 26 school districts, each receiving $195,000. This investment in playgrounds promotes physical activity for kids, teaches social skills, such as sharing, and helps them develop life skills, such as conflict resolution. The playgrounds are also designed to be accessible for children of all abilities.

Last year’s provincial investment of $5 million supported 25 new school playgrounds – 20 are complete, while the remaining are close to ready. Building new accessible playgrounds is part of the government’s priority to ensure students have positive learning and play spaces, no matter where they live.