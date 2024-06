Fraser Valley – “Straight up, boy”. From dance lead for the LA Lakers to the Fraser Valley. Relive the 90’s

Paula Abdul is coming to Abbotsford Centre on September 27 along with Tiffany and Taylor Dayne.



Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10AM.

This 2024 tour includes dates in Penticton, Victoria, Kamloops, Dawson Creek and Prince George.

Ticket info is here.