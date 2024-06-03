New Minimum Distance Road Rules in BC to Protect Cyclists and Pedestrians

Victoria – Starting Monday, June 3, drivers must keep new minimum distances from people walking and riding on roads in British Columbia.

New rules will protect vulnerable road users, requiring drivers to keep at least one metre away when passing.

Ironically this comes as Go By Bike Week starts.

Vulnerable road users include pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, individuals on animals or in vehicles pulled by animals, and people who use electric wheelchairs, mobility scooters and electric kick scooters.

When passing these road users, drivers must keep a minimum of distance of:

one metre on highways with speeds of 50 km/h or less; and

one-and-a-half metres on highways with speeds of 51 km/h or more.

Drivers passing vulnerable road users who are in separated and protected cycling lanes and on sidewalks must allow a minimum of half a metre.

The distances are measured from the furthest protruding part of a passing motor vehicle, such as a mirror, to the furthest protruding part of a vulnerable road user or their equipment, such as a handlebar.

Police may issue tickets for violations under the new Motor Vehicle Act regulations. Penalties include: