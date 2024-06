Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police is seeking public assistance in locating 31-year-old missing person Cathi-Lee Williams, last seen on May 22, 2024 in the 32800 Block of South Fraser Way, Abbotsford.

Ms Williams is 5’7″, 130 pounds with dark brown hair.

Any information, call us at 604-859-5225 AbbyPD File: 2024-21765