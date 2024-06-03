IHIT Investigating Suspicious Death on Chehalis Drive in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – On Sunday June 2, 2024, the Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death in the 45300-block of Chehalis Drive, Chilliwack. Officers attended along with the BC Coroners Service and located a 50-year old woman deceased inside a residence. Based on observations made at the scene, the woman’s death was deemed suspicious and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (“IHIT”) was deployed to take conduct of the investigation. IHIT continued to work closely with the Chilliwack RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroners Service to determine the circumstance that led to the woman’s death.

“IHIT investigators will be working with the Chilliwack RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit to advance this investigation and determine what exactly happened,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “We’re asking anyone who has information or who had recent contact with the victim, to contact IHIT immediately.”

IHIT is asking anyone with information who has yet to speak with police, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.