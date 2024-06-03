“End of the Longest Day” Ceremony – Thursday June 6 at All Sappers Cenotaph

Chilliwack – From Royal Canadian Legion Branch 295 Chilliwack-Vedder’s Face Book Page: At Sunset Thursday June 6 (8:30PM) at All Sappers Cenotaph: 80th Anniversary of D-DAY, the Sunset ceremony of Branch 295m acknowledging the “End of the Longest Day”. It was the longest day for the politicians who approved the D-Day invasion, the Generals, Admirals and Air Marshalls who planned D-Day and the soldiers, sailors and airmen who carried it out, ‘Fighting and praying to just stay alive”.

If you’ve heard the LAST POST, then you have heard the folklore, that the playing of the Last Post summons the spirits of the fallen to the cenotaph where it is being conducted.

We “Light the Lamps” to encompass the cenotaph area and protect the spirits of the fallen, to illuminate the darkness around them and make the cenotaph a safe haven.

Bring a candle, flashlight or similar and join us for this sunset candlelight tribute. Lighting the lamps will occur as close to sunset as possible.