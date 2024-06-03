Abbotsford, Cloverdale, Langley and Chilliwack to Host 2024-2025 Curl BC Championships

Fraser Valley – (Curl BC) – At least twelve communities in BC will crown provincial curling champions in the 2024-2025 season.

There will be competitions taking place from the Lower Mainland to the Fraser Valley, and from the Kootenays to the Thompson-Okanagan. (see the latest schedule HERE).

The communities hosting Curl BC championships are:

Safetek Profire BC U18 Curling Championships – December 19-23, Kimberley, BC

BC Under 21 Curling Championships – December 27-January 1, Cloverdale , BC

, BC BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championship – January 2-5, Chilliwack, BC

BC BC Men’s and BC Women’s – January 20-26, Langley, BC

BC BC Stick (Open and Women’s) Championships – February 5-9, Barriere, BC

BC Masters Championships – February 19-23, Maple Ridge, BC

BC Wheelchair Curling Championship – February 22-23, Delta, BC

BC Club Championships – February 26-March 2, Cranbrook, BC

BC Senior Curling Championships – March 18-23, Abbotsford, BC

BC AMJ Campbell BC Mixed Curling Championships – March 26-30, Oliver, BC

Along with these events, the U-15 Challenge Cup location will be announced shortly. The event takes place February 13-17. BC will play host to the Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event first for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans. The games will see the Wheelchair Curling event at the Vancouver Curling Club on February 9. The icing on the cake will be the 2025 Montana’s Brier, held at the Kelowna Curling Club from February 28-March 9.

Sherri Taylor, Curl BC’s Competitions Manager, said: “The 2024-25 season will be a great year of competition in BC. We are looking forward to helping make these events a positive experience for curlers, club volunteers and curling fans around the province.”

Curl BC are also looking for hosts for the 2025-26 season. If your community is interested, contact Sherri at staylor@curlbc.ca.