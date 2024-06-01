Mission Summer Lacrosse Field Camp – August 24 and 25

Mission – The 4th Annual Mission Summer Field Lacrosse Camp will take place August 24 and 25 at the Mission Sports Park, led by Technical Director Tej Grewal and a collection of coaches with NLL, NCAA, WLA, and Junior A experience.
Groups :
Group 1(Year Born)
U7 (2018/2019)
U9 (2016/2017)
U11 (2014/2015)
Group 2 (Year Born)
U13 (2012/2013)
U15 (2010/2011)
U18 (2007/2008/2009)
Group 1athletes from U7 to U13 will receive 8 hours of instruction including dodging, shooting, defending, stickwork, and systems, with scrimmages & fun games
Group 2 receives 4 hours of instruction and 4 hours of Sixes games. Sixes teams will be drafted by coaches.
Coaches will select All-Star teams for Sunday sixes & U18 Sixes game vs Coaches
Mission Sports Park 8092 Oyama St
Aug 24th & 25th
Group 1 8am-12pm
Group 2 1pm-5pm
Early Bird $150
After August 1st $180
Fill out the Google Form below to register and please e-transfer all payments to mmlctreasurer@gmail.com