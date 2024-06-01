Charging Electric Scooter Starts Chilliwack Fire on Trethewey

Chilliwack – On Friday evening (May 31) Chilliwack Fire Department received reports of a possible structure fire on the 45000 block of Trethewey Avenue.



Seventeen firefighters from Halls 1 & 4 responded to the scene.



Upon arrival at the apartment complex, firefighters found occupants evacuating from a smoke filled first floor. Fire appears to be caused by a charging electric scooter and was controlled by buildings sprinklers. Firefighters assisted in evacuating occupants, medical care and removal of smoke and water. The building sustained water and smoke damage, though residents will be able to reoccupy. Two patients were transported to Chilliwack General Hospital for smoke inhalation.



Chilliwack Fire would like to remind everyone of the following fire safety measures to reduce fire damage and loss from charging electronic items in the home: Follow manufacturer instructions, charge in safe locations away from flammable materials, and avoid overcharging. Regularly inspect cords and batteries for damage, use proper outlets, and ensure someone is present while charging. Fire safety is everyone’s responsibility, and we thank everyone for doing their part.