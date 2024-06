Abbotsford – Abbotsford Volleyball offers volleyball programs such as drop-ins, training clinics, tournaments and leagues for youth as well as adults in Abbotsford.

Discover the excitement in our R4s grass league. Embracing participants of every age and proficiency, our league presents recreational and competitive divisions, allowing you to tailor your gameplay experience to suit your preferences.

Register at https://abbotsfordvolleyball.com/