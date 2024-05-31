Serial Killer Robert Pickton is Dead

Port-Cartier, Quebec (with files from Canadian Press) – Serial killer Robert Pickton died Friday May 31, two weeks after he was assaulted in prison.

In a blunt statement from Correctional Service Canada (CSC): On May 31, 2024, Robert Pickton, an inmate from Port-Cartier Institution, died in hospital following injuries resulting from an assault involving another inmate on May 19, 2024. At the time of his death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on December 11, 2007, for six counts of second-degree murder. The inmate was 74 years old. The inmate’s next of kin have been notified. We have also contacted registered victims, in accordance with their specified notification preferences. As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service of Canada policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Pickton was convicted in 2007 of six counts of second-degree murder but is suspected of killing dozens of women who disappeared from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

He once bragged to an undercover officer that he had killed 49 women.

“We are mindful that this offender’s case has had a devastating impact on communities in British Columbia and across the country, including Indigenous peoples, victims and their families. Our thoughts are with them,” the correctional service said.

It said an investigation was underway into the May 19 prison assault that involved another inmate.

Quebec provincial police spokesman Frédéric Deshaies said Friday afternoon that Pickton had died “in the last few hours.”

He said police were also continuing to investigate the assault and that they had a 51-year-old suspect.

Pickton had been serving a life sentence. At the time of his sentencing in December 2007, B.C. Supreme Court Justice James Williams said it was a “rare case that properly warrants the maximum (25-year) period of parole ineligibility available to the court.”

Pickton was found guilty of killing Sereena Abotsway, Mona Wilson, Andrea Joesbury, Brenda Ann Wolfe, Georgina Papin and Marnie Frey.

But the remains or DNA of 33 women were found on Pickton’s pig farm in Port Coquitlam.

Allegedly that includes victims who who from the Fraser Valley as well as the Lower Mainland.

It is not know who will claim the body or if there will be a burial or cremation.

There have been concerns on what to do with literally a warehouse of evidence, and should it be disposed of or permanently stored.

BC Premier’s, Minister’s statements on the death of Robert Pickton:

Premier David Eby has issued the following statement on the death of Robert Pickton:

“My first thought goes to the families of the victims. For some, the death of this notorious serial killer may bring closure and for others it will reopen old wounds. It is a difficult day for anyone who lost someone they loved because of his cruelty and heinous crimes.

“Robert Pickton preyed on the most vulnerable people in our society. These women were cast aside as less than equal, and less than worthy because of who they were.

“We are committed to recognizing the dignity of every person to avoid something like this happening ever again.

“Good riddance.”

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, and MLA for Port Coquitlam, said:

“While we have seen the end of a heinous life, we know that for the families of Pickton’s victims, this news has reopened old wounds and brought back painful feelings and memories.

“That pain is still being felt today for the families of the victims, and our entire community.

“I want to assure those affected by his horrific crimes that we are here to offer support. We understand that for some this news may bring a sense of closure for some, but also uncertainty about what happens next.

“We will continue to do everything we can to support the families of the victims in finding answers and justice for those they have lost.”