June 1 New Rules – In Camera Warning for Truckers with Raised Dump Boxes

Victoria – Technology will help keep B.C.’s roads safer for all drivers as in-cab warning devices to prevent infrastructure crashes become mandatory for all commercial vehicles with dump boxes.

This change will support greater safety for commercial drivers and all travellers.

As of Saturday, June 1, 2024, commercial vehicles with dump boxes that can rise above 4.15 metres are required under B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act Regulations to have in-cab warning devices installed to alert the driver when the dump box is raised.

Drivers with vehicles not properly equipped with a visual or audio warning device may face a $598 fine, as announced by the Province in December 2023.

The new regulation applies to all commercial vehicles that fit this description operating in B.C., including those from out of province.

Commercial vehicle infrastructure crashes cause damage, block the movement of people and goods, and create safety risks for everyone on the road.

The overwhelming majority of truck drivers are responsible, but the trucking industry has called for tougher action on the small number of irresponsible operators that have caused these crashes.

This change is one of several actions taken by the Province to address the issue, such as:

* progressive enforcement;

* higher fines;

* enabling courts to impose significant penalties; and

* collaboration with other Canadian provinces to seek options to address the issue of carriers operating unsafely across jurisdictions.

Information about the details of the regulations can be seen here:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/driving-and-transportation/cvse/bulletins-notices-circulars/ctpm/circulars/2023/cvse-bulletin-07-2023-over-height-regs-speed-limiters-in-cab-warning-systems.pdf