City of Abbotsford and IAFF Local 2864 (Firefighters) Ratify Agreement

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 2864 have ratified a collective agreement for the three (3) year period of January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2024.

“We are pleased with this new agreement that supports the residents of the City of Abbotsford, while also being equitable for both IAFF and the City,” said Abbotsford City Manager, Peter Sparanese. “The updates from this bargaining session balance the needs of our employees with the City’s commitment to providing excellent and sustainable essential services. Our thanks go out to the bargaining teams for their hard work, dedication and respectful negotiations.”

In addition to improvements in benefits and premiums, the financial terms of the new agreement include wage increases of three and one half per cent (3.5%) in year one, four and one half per cent (4.5%) in year two and four and one half per cent (4.5%) in year three.

“The Abbotsford Professional Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 2864 is committed to the citizens of Abbotsford and the City in which we all work. We believe this agreement supports the important role we play in our community. We are proud of the collaborative effort our team brought to the negotiations table.” Shane Petrie, President IAFF Local 2864.

The IAFF – Local 2864 union represents the 128 career fire-fighters serving Abbotsford through prevention, education, suppression and investigation.