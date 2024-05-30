Ruth and Naomi’s Expands Their Women’s Recovery Program – Purchase of Duplex

Chilliwack – Ruth & Naomi’s Mission has purchased a duplex in Chilliwack to expand their women’s recovery program. ​

From their media post: This new facility will be named “Sparrow House”. Sparrows are believed to symbolize joy, community, teamwork, protection, hard work and self-worth. A perfect symbol of the beautiful transformations that will take place within these walls.​

This new building will double the capacity to serve and help more women in need. Pictured below is a photo of the outside, plus some blueprints of how RAN plan to set the interior up for success. ​

2024 RAN Sparrow House