Ruth and Naomi’s Expands Their Women’s Recovery Program – Purchase of Duplex

Chilliwack – Ruth & Naomi’s Mission has purchased a duplex in Chilliwack to expand their women’s recovery program.
From their media post: This new facility will be named “Sparrow House”. Sparrows are believed to symbolize joy, community, teamwork, protection, hard work and self-worth. A perfect symbol of the beautiful transformations that will take place within these walls.
This new building will double the capacity to serve and help more women in need. Pictured below is a photo of the outside, plus some blueprints of how RAN plan to set the interior up for success.