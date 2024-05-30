MISSING – Chilliwack RCMP Searching for 86 Year Old Frederick Earl Scott

Chilliwack – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Frederick “Earl” Scott, who was reported missing on May Wednesday 29, 2024.

Earl Scott was last seen on Monday May 27, 2024.

Description of Earl Scott:

Caucasian male;

86 years old;

5’9″ tall;

201 lbs;

Grey hair;

Green eyes.

Believed to be driving a 2002 red Jeep Liberty with BCLP 314KTV.

Police are very concerned for Earl Scott’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Earl Scott is urged to contact their local police or the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.